Mansfield, OH

Mansfield police find missing 81-year-old woman

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
Update: The woman was found.

Mansfield police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 81-year-old woman.

She drove away from her home on Lehnhart Drive around 2:45 p.m. and has not returned, police said.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

