OAK CREEK, Wis. - The first and second peregrine falcon eggs of the nesting season have been laid at one of the We Energies nest boxes at the Oak Creek Power Plant. A news release says proud parents Michael and Essity have been nesting together for three years. They will take turns incubating their egg(s) over the coming weeks. If all goes well, we should see the first chicks in a little over a month.

OAK CREEK, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO