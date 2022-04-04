Ross Chastain started his road to victory lane in Punta Gorda

The gates first opened up at Punta Gorda Speedway back in 1988.

That's where a young Ross Chastain fell in love with the need for speed.

Now, he finds his way back in a victory lane, as he claims his first NASCAR cup series victory.

Former race buddy and friend, Joseph Gentry, is happy to see Ross capture his first NASCAR victory.

"I do think all the hard work that he did, going through the ranks, he did it with a bunch of help from his family and some sponsors," said Gentry. "I think that's where he got most of his help that he needed to gain a NASCAR win."

For the city of Punta Gorda, they're celebrating this victory with the Chastain family as if this victory was one for all of them.

"He has a great following for the community," said Gentry. "Growing up, his whole family grew up in this area and they're a hard-working family. He worked his way up through it. He did it the hard way. Here and everything he's got right now. That makes it more special for him and his family and for everyone who knows him. They know he worked hard at it."

