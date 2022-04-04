ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Woman Gauging Interest In Starting Inclusive Parental Group

By Jackie Gorski
Times-Union Newspaper
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest for a new parental group is being gauged in Kosciusko County. Mini Mischief Managed (MMM) is organizing Parental Playtime, the new group. MMM is a group for caregivers of young children in Kosciusko County that helps caregivers learn about age-appropriate activities and community resources that are available to parents, according...

Alexander Langford

How Can Parents Help Combat Cyber Bullying?

With cyberbullying on the rise, parents can fight back by staying alert to changes in their children's behavior.Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Public Information. While remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying, parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean going back to being bullied.
CYPRESS, TX
US News and World Report

Woman Hiking Appalachian to Raise Money for Housing Groups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Kim Grover of Charlottesville decided to hike the Appalachian Trail, she knew she wanted to hike for more than just herself. “I’ve been aware for a while how fortunate I feel to be able to hop in a warm shower and to go home where it’s warm when it’s raining outside, whereas some people just don’t have that option,” Grover said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KATV

Private school parents face difficulties voicing opinions, advocacy group says

WASHINGTON (TND) — In what is expected to be a highly contentious election year, the issue of education continues to be a top concern for U.S. voters. While public school parents around the country have been speaking out against school curriculums, a group of private school parents have been pushing back too, equally concerned about what their children are being taught.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Children and Technology: 3 Things Parents Need to Know

It is important to give children the tools they need to control their use of technology. Digital devices can interrupt sleep. Kids shouldn't have social media before high school. Nir’s Note: This article is a collaboration between myself and Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at New York University’s Stern School...
KIDS
Connecticut Public

A Connecticut group is working on an inclusive pandemic history project

The Connecticut Historical Society has been undertaking an effort to collect artifacts, stories and pictures that capture the essence of life during this pandemic. But Executive Director Robert Kret indicated that over time it became apparent not enough was being collected from marginalized communities. To help rectify that, the CHS hired Samariya Smith to focus on collecting oral histories of these communities. Her "Community History Project" began with with a kick-off gathering on March 10. Smith asked those gathered to write down answers to pandemic-related questions on a series of posters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
click orlando

The woman behind Orlando Science Center’s mission of equality, inclusion and diversity

ORLANDO, Fla. – JoAnn Newman remembers that first day on the job in 1980 when she began her engineering career with AT&T building microchips. “It was a big bullpen, and there were probably 40 engineers all at desks—open air, no cubicle or anything—and they were all men, and I was the only woman in that department,” the now CEO and President of the Orlando Science Center said of her journey working in a male-dominated industry.
ORLANDO, FL
