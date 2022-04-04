This Emily Blunt recipe is a 'staple' for Jennifer Garner

What do Jennifer Garner, Emily Blunt and Ina Garten have in common? A love of English roasted potatoes.

We all have at least one repeat recipe up our sleeve that we just keep coming back to and for Garner, that dish is none other than Emily Blunt's roasted potatoes.

Garner regularly shares her epicurean adventures on social media for her " Pretend Cooking Show " and told People magazine that Blunt's potatoes have been a tried and true recipe in her house.

"I've made them consistently," Garner said . "Rarely a week goes by that I'm not in [the kitchen] peeling potatoes trying to make them like Emily's. My kids love them."

Blunt's potatoes were first featured by one of Garner's close friends and culinary confidant's on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa."

Garten later published the five ingredient recipe online and included it in her 2020 cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food."

"I read it like a novel, the way you do a really good cookbook and I didn't even know what to make first," Garner said on her series about the book. "Everything in here is exactly what you want to be cooking and what you want to be eating."