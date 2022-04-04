ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Emily Blunt recipe is a 'staple' for Jennifer Garner

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEFSa_0ezGZakz00

What do Jennifer Garner, Emily Blunt and Ina Garten have in common? A love of English roasted potatoes.

We all have at least one repeat recipe up our sleeve that we just keep coming back to and for Garner, that dish is none other than Emily Blunt's roasted potatoes.

Food blogger who cooked all 1,272 Ina Garten recipes congratulated by the culinary queen herself

Garner regularly shares her epicurean adventures on social media for her " Pretend Cooking Show " and told People magazine that Blunt's potatoes have been a tried and true recipe in her house.

"I've made them consistently," Garner said . "Rarely a week goes by that I'm not in [the kitchen] peeling potatoes trying to make them like Emily's. My kids love them."

Blunt's potatoes were first featured by one of Garner's close friends and culinary confidant's on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa."

Garten later published the five ingredient recipe online and included it in her 2020 cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food."

"I read it like a novel, the way you do a really good cookbook and I didn't even know what to make first," Garner said on her series about the book. "Everything in here is exactly what you want to be cooking and what you want to be eating."

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GMA
GMA

44K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow GMA and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About John Miller, Plus Her Past Romances

The ’13 Going On 30′ star has had an off and on relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller for nearly four years. Find out more about him and her past loves here!. Jennifer Garner, 49, has been a mainstay of the TV and movie worlds for over 20 years since getting her big break in the 2001 TV series Alias, after making her earliest appearances during the 90s. Other than her amazing acting abilities, Jennifer’s love life has also garnered much attention during her time in the spotlight. While she was most famously married to Ben Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with The Tender Bar star, she’s since sparked a connection with businessman John Miller. Find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer’s past relationships here!
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#English
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears High-Waisted Baggy Jeans On Shopping Date With Mom Angelina

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her mom Angelina Jolie enjoyed some retail therapy at The Grove as each showed off their own sense of style. Angelina Jolie , 46, and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, proved that a good sense of style may be genetic after all. The two looked super stylish walking side by side while shopping at The Grove. Shiloh rocked a blue sweater and baggy high-waisted jeans as she wrapped her arm around her mother’s shoulders who rocked a long-sleeved grey top and tan high-waisted maxi skirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Appear To Have A Tense Conversation While Out In LA: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted having a heated exchange in spite of their typically healthy co-parenting relationship. As Bennifer continues to thrive, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship only seems to worsen. The two, who recently divorced after ten years of marriage, seemingly had anything but a peaceful Sunday afternoon as the two were spotted having a tense discussion in LA. The Tender Bar actor wore a red shirt and jeans as he puffed on a cigarette while the 13 Going On 30 star was dolled up in a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt. Take a look at pics of the heated exchange here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her dogs on Wednesday's National Puppy Day, sharing several adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Taking to her Stories, the actress delighted fans as she said never-before-seen snaps of her pet Chesterfield as a puppy. WATCH: Jennifer Aniston stuns in gold tassel trousers. "I don't...
PETS
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Holds Hands With Mom Jennifer Garner In Sweet New Photos

They grow up so fast! Jennifer’s youngest child Samuel was all smiles as he walked alongside his mom during a sunny day out in Los Angeles. Jennifer Garner proved once again she is quite the doting mom! The Oscar nominee, 49, made sure to take some time out of her day to join her son Samuel in a nice stroll outside. The pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 9), as it appeared Jennifer was picking up her 10-year-old boy from school. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Jennifer shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy