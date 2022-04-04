Beaumont Enterprise reopens offices to public

The Beaumont Enterprise, Beaumont's longest consecutively running business, is selling its downtown building with plans of relocating to another address. Photo taken Wednesday, 6/5/19 (Guiseppe Barranco/The Enterprise, Photo Editor)

With the omicron surge hopefully behind us, The Beaumont Enterprise has again reopened its lobby to members of the public.

The lobby will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individuals to stop by to pay their bills, drop off information about a possible story, pick up a paper and more.

Lobby hours were first suspended March 17, 2020 -- shortly after the newspaper's staff members began to work from home as the COVID-19 pandemic first began its rise across Southeast Texas.

They were reinstated in November but weren't sustained more than a month before the omicron surge forced another closure.

Some staff members still are working a hybrid schedule, working some days from home and others from the office. And hours may see future changes depending on COVID-19 transmission rates.

However, we understand the importance of being able to engage with all of you on a regular basis and, as such, have endeavored to provide lobby hours whenever possible.

“Our readers are a big part of what makes The Beaumont Enterprise great. We had to keep the lobby closed to keep visitors and staff members alike safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Regional Circulation Director Paul Banister said previously. “But we’re looking forward to seeing you all in-person once again.”

Contact information for all departments can be found on the “contact us” page at www.beaumontenterprise.com .