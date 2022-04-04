ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Jury to Hear Arguments in Richard Dabate Trial Today

By Leslie Mayes
NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than six years after the crime, a jury will finally hear arguments in the murder trial of Richard Dabate. Dabate is accused of murdering his wife Connie, 39, inside their Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015. Dabate, who has pleaded not guilty, claims...

