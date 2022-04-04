ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Examining efforts to stay ahead of potholes on metro Detroit roads

In tonight's 7 UpFront report we're looking at the ongoing challenges road crews are facing as they battle to repair potholes.

Joining us to talk about it is the Managing Director of the Road Commission for Oakland County Dennis Kolar.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"The reasons the roads are so bad in Michigan, southeast Michigan, is for decades our per capita spending for infrastructure is ranked in the bottom ten for all 50 states," Kolar says. "So, we've chosen as a state not to invest in our system. We had a gas tax increase in '83 and '97 and finally in 2017 an increase in revenue. It really gets down to the function that we're not investing enough."

