ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

26-year-old arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

By Katelyn Stark, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaucS_0ezGY6Rv00

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect spelling for Dandrae Martin. The error has been corrected.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — Sacramento police announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Sacramento County Main Jail records show he had an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for a misdemeanor crime.

He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Police had initially said they were searching for multiple suspects in the deadly shooting.

Mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

The arrest comes after SWAT team members and detectives served search warrants at three homes, police reported. During their searches, at least one handgun was recovered.

Sacramento police said over 100 shell casings were found at the scene in the area of K and 10th streets where the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. At least three buildings and three vehicles were hit by the deadly gunfire.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris , 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Another 12 people were injured in the shooting; at least four of them suffered critical injuries.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Pop singers say bus was ‘caught in the crossfire’ of Sacramento shooting

Sunday’s violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

President Joe Biden called for action on gun crimes in a statement Sunday.

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence,” Biden said. “But we must do more than mourn; we must act.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

2 truck drivers killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Gun Violence#Crime#Ktxl#Swat
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Lauren Pazienza, 26, arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old vocal coach Barbara Gustern

NEW YORK - The NYPD has made an arrest in an assault that left an 87-year-old woman dead. Barbara Gustern, a beloved voice coach, died after being shoved from behind on West 28th Street in Chelsea on March 10. Gustern was waiting for a cab not far from her apartment when she was shoved to the pavement, where she hit her head. She was hospitalized, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.   Police released surveillance video of a woman they were searching for in connection with the case.   Tuesday, 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, surrendered to police. She was accompanied by her attorney. Pazienza faces manslaughter charges. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy