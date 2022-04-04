The 7 Best Moisturizers With SPF to Keep Your Face Looking Younger, Longer

Click here to read the full article.

A moisturizer with SPF is an essential part of your grooming routine, whether you prefer to stick to the basics or you’ve got a full 15-step regimen of cleansers and serums in your medicine cabinet.

The best moisturizers with SPF do double duty, locking the moisture in your skin and shielding your face from the kinds of pollutants that accelerate signs of aging. They also defend your skin against harmful UV rays, which is absolutely essential in not only preventing sunburns, but also in keeping your complexion looking youthful for as long as possible. (Exposure to UV rays can cause your skin to lose its firmness and its ability to retain moisture, to say nothing of dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, roughness and more.

But it’s not just the sun you should be concerned about. Recent research has shown that exposure to blue light—the kind emitted by our phones and computer screens—can have a similar effect as UV light, which tells us that you should be wearing a moisturizer with an SPF whether you’re logging hours at the office or working from home.

And it goes without saying that while you should be wearing sunscreen on all of your exposed body parts whenever you’re spending time outdoors or on the beach, we’re focusing here on the kind you should be putting on your face every day.

Where your face is concerned, you have two main options: A standalone SPF worn over or under your moisturizer, OR a moisturizer that itself contains SPF. For those who choose the latter—the beloved moisturizer with SPF—you combine two essential steps into one, and get the daily protection you need in fighting toxins and UV rays, and preserving a firm, even complexion. You can take it a step further and “prescribe” the best type of product for your skin needs and personal preferences, too: An ultra-hydrating option for dry skin, an oil-free version for oily or acne-prone skin, a high-SPF number for fair skin, and even one made from minerals if you’re skeptical of chemical-based sun protection.

Below you’ll find the best moisturizers with SPF for all of these needs and more. They’re all terrific for daily wear, but we’ll try to guide you to the one that’ll suit your specific skin needs best.

Best Mineral Defense SPF Moisturizer

Mineral Fusion Moisturizer SPF 40

If you want a mineral-based defense against UV rays instead of one made from chemicals, then your selection of facial SPFs is a little more narrow. Most mineral options are marketed as standalone SPFs, instead of hydrators, but there are some terrific exceptions: Look to Mineral Fusion’s moisturizer, which combines titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for a physical shield against the sun, even as it keeps your skin looking plump with hyaluronic acid, firms it with peptides, soothes any redness with aloe juice and nourishes it with shea butter.



Buy Now: $24.99

$14.98

Best SPF Moisturizer for Midday Reapplications

Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18

Another mineral-based pick, this is one of the few sub-30 SPFs we feel comfortable recommending. This one is a great option to keep in your desk or in whatever bag you’re carrying. If you got a morning dose of SPF, this product offers a nutrient-dense shot of hydration and UV protection to get you across the finish line. We also love deploying it days when we work from home or stay primarily indoors, or otherwise don’t need a full blast of UV protection. It’s a top-tier hydrator, too, thanks to a blend of squalane, hyaluronic acid, plus fruit and floral stem cells, all of which counter skin-aging aggressors. It’ll help your skin stay supple, smooth and resilient.



Buy Now: $56

Best SPF Moisturizer for All-Day Screen Exposure

Clinique for Men Broad Spectrum SPF 21

SPF 30 is the general dermatologist cutoff for recommended defense, but it is only incrementally better than SPF 15; it’s not twice as strong, as the easy math would suggest. So even though Clinique’s beloved moisturizer only has 21 SPF, it’s still worthy of inclusion on this list because of its silky smooth texture and fast absorption. It wears light and applies easily, making it easy for mid-day office top-ups or a late-night fix before you dive into your favorite video game or Instascrolling. If SPF 30 is the standard for sunny days, fine, but let this SPF 21 be your indoor shield against skin aging.



Buy Now: $32

Best SPF Moisturizer for Dry Skin

Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Enriched with antioxidant-rich algae extract, blue-light thwarting cerium and moisture-boosting fermentation factors, Sueprgoop’s daily moisturizer has major muscle as a hydrator. Add to that its SPF 40 defense, and this moisturizer will keep the dryest skin hydrated and shielded from ongoing threats. (It works great on all skin types, but wears a little on the heavy side, which may not jive well if you have oily skin.)



Buy Now: $42

Best SPF Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Cetaphil PRO Dermacontrol Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30

This mattifying, oil-free, fragrance-free moisturizer is gentle on all skin types, but simply sings on oily and acne-prone types. It wears light and is non-comedogenic, and comes ina generous 4 oz. bottle, making it a steal compared to the others on this roster. If you have dry skin, you may want to add additional hydrating products to your regimen (perhaps a hyaluronic acid serum beneath this one), but otherwise, this one works terrifically at preserving existing moisture levels while bouncing all the baddies.



Buy Now: $16.97

Best SPF Moisturizer for Fair Skin

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in-Milk Sunscreen Lotion SPF 60 for Body and Face

Some brands are a little nebulous on whether a product is strictly a moisturizer with SPF or a sunscreen. Typically, antioxidant benefits suggest it’s a moisturizer, while resistance to sweat and water imply it’s a sunscreen. This La Roche-Posay lotion has both. And honestly, the nomenclature doesn’t always matter. If you have extremely fair skin and what you need is SPF 50+ protection, then just make sure your facial regimen product has some kind of nourishment in addition to toxin and UV defense. This one is oil-free, too, so it’s non-comedogenic on oily and acne-prone skin.



Buy Now: $35.99

Best Tinted Moisturizer with SPF for Uneven Complexion

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30

Tinted moisturizer can be a real mixed bag; it’s hard to convince someone to buy a brand’s tinted hydrator when the color is 10 shades lighter than their own complexion. That’s why some brands—like bareMinerals, with its 20 different tint options—are an obvious cut above the rest. You can find a moisturizer that blends cleanly into the tone of your own skin and which effectively “neutralizes” inconsistencies in texture (like dark spots, subtle acne, dull spots, etc). This one is in an ultra-hydrating gel formula (backed by hyaluronic acid and squalane), and uses a mineral, titanium dioxide, for its SPF 30 shield.



Buy Now: $34