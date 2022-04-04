14-year-old boy killed in Talladega shooting

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in Talladega.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Jeremiah Curry was involved in a shooting Saturday night on Knox Street. Curry was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots being fired near Avenue H and the Knoxville Homes. Once they arrived on the scene, they found Curry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on the side of the road.

Curry’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

No other information is available at this time.

