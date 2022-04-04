ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

14-year-old boy killed in Talladega shooting

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9B7A_0ezGXjd600

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in Talladega.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Jeremiah Curry was involved in a shooting Saturday night on Knox Street. Curry was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Ex-boyfriend of Navarre woman found dead refuses to waive extradition

According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots being fired near Avenue H and the Knoxville Homes. Once they arrived on the scene, they found Curry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on the side of the road.

Curry’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS 42
CBS 42

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow CBS 42 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSMV

Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday. Police said they were initially called to the area around 608 Maple Street West around 8:55 Wednesday night to what they thought was a car wreck. Fire and ambulance crews pulled the driver out...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Talladega County, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega County, AL
Crime & Safety
WSFA

Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released new details on a deadly shooting from Friday morning. According to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to 3500 block of S. McGehee Place Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting victim. They found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#Wiat#Talladega County Coroner#The Knoxville Homes#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Prosecutor: Alabama shovel murder may have been motivated by race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prosecutor claims race may have been a factor in the killing of a 25-year-old man after he was beaten to death with a shovel in Mobile. During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge that Morgan Barnhill, 27, killed Etienne Murray based on his belief that Murray had […]
MOBILE, AL
WAFF

Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report that a 9-month-old who was kidnapped is safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson, who does not have legal custody. CrimeStoppers reports Comarion was found in Montgomery and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
Miami Herald

Woman runs over and kills boyfriend on interstate after argument in Alabama, cops say

A man is dead after being hit by a car in coastal Alabama, and authorities say his girlfriend was behind the wheel. Johana Suarez was arrested on a murder charge March 6 after she’s accused of intentionally running over her boyfriend as he walked along Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama, multiple news outlets reported, citing sheriff’s office officials.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

CBS 42

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy