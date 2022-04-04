Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival returning with new format
After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival is returning this month with a new format supporting local restaurants to celebrate Hawaii's favorite canned meat.
After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival is returning this month with a new format supporting local restaurants to celebrate Hawaii's favorite canned meat.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0