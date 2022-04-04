ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

Police searching for 2 males who fled after crash

By Colleen Flynn
 1 day ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Two males fled from police after crashing a vehicle in Idaho Springs Monday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said a report of a possible drunk driver came in and when a trooper attempted to stop the car, the driver took off.

The pursuit ended with a crash on Interstate 70 between Idaho Springs and Downieville. Two males took off on foot.

CSP said there are no known injuries and troopers along with Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Springs Police Department were searching for them.

