High schools in the Philadelphia School District will move their start time later in the morning -- to 9 a.m. -- starting next school year, the School District said. The District is making the change to help high school students be rested and ready to learn. It will also help students who have to make their own way to school, and it will make travel safer in the morning and afternoon, the district said in a letter to school staff.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO