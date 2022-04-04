ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

ALEA agent stabbed while on duty in Phenix City

By Drew Taylor
 1 day ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was taken to a nearby hospital after getting stabbed while on duty in Phenix City Monday afternoon.

According to ALEA, Special Agent Don Carter of the agency’s State Bureau of Investigation was stabbed several times in the parking lot of a Liberty gas station that shared space with a McDonald’s restaurant along Hwy. 80 in Phenix City.

Carter, who was on duty at the time, reportedly was able to catch the person who stabbed him. After a “good Samaritan” helped Carter, deputies with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrived and worked the scene.

Carter was later taken to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

“We are extremely relieved to hear that Special Agent Carter’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement. “SA Carter is a true professional and dedicated public servant, even while injured, he was able to courageously apprehend the subject while
simultaneously ensuring the safety of the public. His valor, resolve and brave actions will
continue to provide us all with an example of true heroism as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

The circumstances that led up to Carter getting stabbed and the identity of the suspect who allegedly stabbed him have not been released.

