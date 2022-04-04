ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library celebrates National Library Week

By Harley Benda
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is celebrating for the entire week, as it’s National Library Week.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library”, which promotes the idea of libraries bringing broadband, computers and other technology for others to use.

While libraries used to be only about books, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library makes sure that everyone is getting connected.

STEM kits are available at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library (WBOY Image)
“It feels really great that we can have this special time to promote our services and grab everybody’s attention and let them know what’s going on and what we have to provide for them,” said Ebony McGill, Marketing Coordinator for the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

To check out everything the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library offers, you can check out their website here .

