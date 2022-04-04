ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Catching up with a Ukrainian musician still living in Kyiv

By Pete Zimmerman
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, joins John Williams to give us an...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

Click here to read the full article. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted on Sunday. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mourned the death in a statement. “We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who, until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine.” Kvedaravicius, 45, was...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
San Francisco Chronicle

‘They’ve been through hell’ — Bay Area musicians play in benefit for Ukrainians

Lucas Spangher’s first idea was to throw a home concert in someone’s living room featuring the work of Ukrainian composers performed by a handful of amateur musicians like himself for a few dozen people. Within 24 hours, before he could even come up with a title for his event, he had 15 professional musicians and singers wanting to perform and San Francisco’s historic Herbst Theatre offered up free of charge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
KING-5

Catching up with a ghost hunter!

SEATTLE — Some say that ghosts are all around you. From the house you live in, to the trail you just hiked, award-winning author and paranormal investigator Erin Egnatz believes spirits are everywhere. In her new book, "Hauntings Around America," Erin shares her explorations of various locations throughout the...
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy