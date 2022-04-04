ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With no budget headway, lawmakers pass bill to pay state workers in NY

By Jon Campbell
Gothamist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York lawmakers agreed to pass a short-term spending bill Monday to ensure state workers get paid this week after officials failed to reach a broader budget agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul. The state’s fiscal year began Friday, but Hochul and lawmakers were unable to get a roughly $216...

gothamist.com

Comments / 3

Lisa Everson
1d ago

Guess they can’t figure out a way to make themselves rich. Don’t worry NY I’m sure they will figure out a way to tax us more and launder the money to make themselves rich.

Reply
3
