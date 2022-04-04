ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Bob Currie Awarded for Outstanding Leadership in the Scottish American Community

Renna Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish Coalition USA has announced the 20th Annual National Tartan Day Award will be presented to Robert “Bob” Currie, Commander of the Name and Arms of Currie, for his outstanding contribution as community leader and volunteer to the Scottish American community. The 2022 National Tartan Day Award will be awarded...

rennamedia.com

Comments / 0

sciencealert.com

Mysterious Pictish Symbols Discovered in Scotland Are The 'Find of a Lifetime'

Archaeologists in Scotland shed "genuine tears" upon discovering a stone covered with geometric carvings that the Picts, the Indigenous people of the region, designed about 1,500 years ago. The team unexpectedly found the 5.5-foot-long (1.7 meters) carved stone while doing a geophysical survey in Aberlemno, a village with Pictish roots.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Scotland more bitter and inward-facing today than when I was young – Ross

He will address his first in-person Scottish Conservative conference as leader on Saturday. Scotland has become a “far more bitter and inward-facing” place, Douglas Ross will declare during an address to his party’s conference. The Scottish Conservative chief will speak to his first in-person conference as party...
POLITICS
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Teaching pupils about the ‘benefits’ of the British empire will only promote ignorance of the past

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge need some comfort reading after their awkward Caribbean tour, they could do worse than turn to Tony Blair’s autobiography. In 1997, Britain’s new prime minister travelled to Hong Kong to oversee its handover to China. Years later, Blair described how he had struggled through a conversation with the Chinese president, Jiang Zemin, on a subject of UK-China history, because, in his own words, Blair had “only a fairly dim and sketchy understanding of what that past was”. The history being discussed was the opium wars, the very reason why Hong Kong had become British in the first place. Yet here was a boarding school and Oxbridge-educated prime minister who had next to no knowledge of the history that produced the very event he had travelled to oversee.
EDUCATION
buckinghamshirelive.com

What is the law on smacking a child in England as Wales follows Scotland in ban

Wales has today followed Scotland in introducing a ban on hitting a child as a form of punishment. On Monday, Wales abolished “reasonable chastisement” as a defence for smacking. It comes after University College London analysed 20 years of research on the topic alongside a team of international...
KIDS
Shropshire Star

How a 1952 catastrophe changed a Shropshire community forever

April 1952 – and one community in Shropshire cracked up, never to be the same. The Jackfield Slip of 70 years ago saw families forced out of their homes and part of the riverside village simply disappear. It was not one sudden, dramatic landslide, but subsidence over days, weeks...
BBC
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Utopia, Limited review – a classy send-up of British values

First performed in 1893, Utopia, Limited was Gilbert and Sullivan’s penultimate opera. Less immediately successful than its predecessors, it divided opinion in its day, and remains an unknown quantity for many. Depicting an imaginary island so obsessed with British values that, under (specifically) English influence, it sets itself up, monarchy and all, as a limited company under the 1862 Companies Act, it satirises the privatisation of public institutions, as well as sideswiping at both the “parliamentary peculiarities” of party politics and a press fixated on royal scandal.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sun-Journal

YMCA William J. Hood Outstanding Volunteer Award winner

Chris Shea Executive Director of Youth Development and 2021-22 Award Recipient Derek Galway. Submitted photo. AUBURN — The YMCA’s Outstanding Volunteer Award is named after William J. Hood who was an exemplary youth leader in the Auburn-Lewiston community. Mr. Hood played at the YMCA as a youngster in the church league through the 1940s. He continued to be committed to the YMCA’s basketball program as a coach, sponsor, donor, and mentor until he passed away in 1985. This award is given in honor of Mr. Hood for the positive impact he made and his commitment to the program and area youth. Derek, as all past recipients, understands the Y’s mission, embraces the philosophy of the Biddy Basketball program, has a good attitude, and is a positive teacher and role model for the kids in the program. Most importantly, Derek understands the responsibility of what it means to be a coach at the Y, and as it should be, that winning is secondary ~ What is most important is helping kids improve their skills, build self-confidence, achieve success, and help them build the positive relationships that lead to good sportsmanship and teamwork.
AUBURN, ME
BBC

Covid: Scotland spending watchdog's concerns, and travel firms confident for 2022

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. The Scottish government provided £4.4bn in grants and business rates relief between the start of the pandemic and October last year. A further £375m was announced following the emergence of Omicron last winter. But the spending watchdog Audit Scotland says it's unable to determine where all of the nearly £5bn of Covid business funding went, and so can't provide a detailed analysis. The speed and scale of the rollout helped to safeguard thousands of jobs and businesses, the government says.
TRAVEL
WWD

Outstanding Mother Awards to Honor Four Leaders in Retail, Beauty, Finance and Media

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards will honor four women leaders from the retail, beauty, finance and media industries for their commitment to their families and dedication to their careers and philanthropy. The 44th annual event, which will be held May 5 at The Pierre Hotel in New York, will honor Nancy Berger, senior vice president/group publishing director at Hearst Media; Phyllis Newhouse, chief executive officer, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc.; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s Cos., Inc., and Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president...
RETAIL
The Independent

Swiss assisted suicide clinic where Arizona sisters died faces legal threat from family of another American woman

The family of an American woman who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland has threatened to take legal action against the clinic where she died.Krista Atkins, 40, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, paid $15,000 to die at the Pegasos Association in Basel in June 2020, the same clinic where Arizona sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier died on 11 February.Ms Atkins was physically healthy at the time of her death but had suffered from severe mental illness, according to Exit International director Philip Nitschke, who advised her on ending her life. Dr Nitschke told The Independent that Atkins’s family had tried to...
LAW
BBC

Rare monastic seal found by Nottinghamshire child sells at auction

A medieval priory seal matrix, thought to be about 800 years old, has been sold after it was dug up by a 10-year-old metal detectorist. The copper-alloy object was found by George Henderson from Nottinghamshire. He had been digging with his father Paul in Woodbridge, Suffolk, when he found the...
U.K.
BBC

Island Farm PoW camp: Target to buy visitor centre reached

Volunteers at the site of the biggest escape attempt by German World War Two inmates on British soil say they are within "sniffing distance" of securing the future of its visitor centre. Hut 9 Preservation Group has spent nine years restoring the hut escaped from at Island Farm prisoner of...
U.K.
BBC

Devastation as bid for £98m Shropshire bus fund fails

A bid for £98m to transform bus services has been unsuccessful. It had been hoped the money would fund more affordable fares, green buses, real-time passenger information and Sunday services in Shropshire. "We are at a complete loss as to why we have been completely overlooked," Shropshire Council said.
TRAFFIC

