ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Dwayne Stephens named new men's basketball coach at WMU

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bfs4h_0ezGULB300

Longtime Michigan State assistant basketball coach Dwayne Stephens has been hired by Western Michigan University to be the school's head men's basketball coach.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to lead Western Michigan basketball,” Stephens said in a statement released by WMU. “My family and I would like to thank President (Edward) Montgomery and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae for giving us this opportunity."

Stephens has been on staff with Tom Izzo in East Lansing for the past 19 seasons.

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan State associate head coach Dwayne Stephens, left, talks with head coach Tom Izzo, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“From our earliest conversations, DJ rose to the top of an incredibly competitive candidate pool as the right choice to lead our men’s basketball program to excellence," Bartholomae said in a statement released by the University. "His reputation as one of the nation’s most elite recruiters and his experience in developing some of the world’s finest basketball athletes separated him as one of the country’s most outstanding basketball coaches."

WMU will officially introduce Stephens at press conference on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Rose Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Had 2-Word Message After His Injury

Armando Bacot rolled his ankle pretty badly in the second half of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup with Duke. But the Tar Heels’ star big man was able to gut through it and help UNC secure its spot in Monday’s national championship. With 4:36 left on the...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmu#Ap Michigan State#Penn State#Ap Photo
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Gigantic 5-Star College Football Recruit Is Terrifying

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Former Ohio State Player Reacts To Thad Matta News

A former Ohio State men’s basketball player has weighed in on his old coach, Thad Matta, getting back into the coaching game. Matta, arguably the best head coach in Buckeyes history, has gotten back into coaching, getting hired at Butler. “The success that Thad has achieved at every one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy