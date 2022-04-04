ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, North Oregon Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 03:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; North Oregon Coast; South Willamette Valley FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures of 28 to 34 degrees will result in frost formation, especially in outlying valley locations. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, South Washington Coast, Interstate 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 03:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures of 28 to 34 degrees will result in frost formation, especially in outlying valley locations. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, South Washington Coast, Interstate 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures up to 92 expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-07 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...7 AM this morning to 1 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/RGV/?N=MAPCOLORS#FIRE. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .A cold front this afternoon brings moderate to briefly strong northerly winds across Deep South Texas this afternoon, with relative humidity values dropping into the teens along and west of I69C/US281 and below 30 degrees along the coastal counties of Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron. Near record heat is expected across most of the Rio Grande Valley, with triple digit high temperatures possible into early afternoon. Relative humidity values drop another 5 to 10 degrees on Thursday across Deep South Texas, with breezy winds, mainly along the coast. Due to worsening drought conditions, critically dry fuels, and recent wildfire activity, a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Thursday and a Red Flag Warning may be needed. Burning of any kind should be avoided. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUEL, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WINDS, VERY DRY FUEL, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning today 1 PM to 8 PM. Fire Weather Watch Thursday 10 AM to 7 PM. * WIND...Northerly 15 to 20 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph today. Northeasterly 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent across inland counties and 20 to 35 percent along inland coastal counties today. 8 to 18 percent across inland locations and 20 to 35 percent along the lower Texas coast Thursday. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX

