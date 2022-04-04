ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over a quarter of Pueblo students are vaccinated against COVID-19

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 1 day ago
More than a quarter of students in Pueblo’s two public K-12 school districts have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data compiled by the state.

Just over 27% of students who attend schools in Pueblo School District 60, which covers the city of Pueblo, are fully immunized, data compiled by the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show.

Not far behind, the data for Pueblo County School District 70 show 26.8% of its student body has been vaccinated.

Pueblo D60 and Pueblo D70 rank 67th and 71st respectively out of 186 school districts in Colorado for levels of fully vaccinated students.

The Connect Charter School, a Pueblo D70 charter middle school, has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated students of any school in Pueblo County, according to state data. Over 53 percent of Connect students are fully vaccinated.

Centennial High School is the most vaccinated high school in the two districts, with 51.4% of its students fully vaccinated.

Bradford Elementary School and Avondale Elementary School are among the least vaccinated schools in Pueblo County. At Bradford Elementary, 7.4% of students are fully vaccinated. Avondale Elementary's student population is 7.8% fully vaccinated.

Vaccines were authorized for children aged 12 to 18 in May last year, and for five- to 11-year-olds in October 2021.

Vaccination rates in Pueblo's schools were calculated by matching student records with Colorado Immunization Information System records.

Nearly 97% of student records were matched by CDPHE with an immunization record, the state health department said.

In addition to being broken down by school district, vaccination rates were also categorized by individual school and grade levels.

The rates were shared on the CDPHE's online dashboard to try to increase transparency and keep parents, schools, districts and public health officials informed, the CDPHE said.

"(Reporting vaccination data) is especially important for parents of children with weakened immune systems and educators/school staff with immunocompromising conditions who have daily contact with students," according to CDPHE.

Seven of the 10 most vaccinated schools in Pueblo County are high schools, according to state data.

The Colorado School COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard is updated every Friday. For more information, visit the Colorado School COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com

