ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Common Council to vote on 'Rio's Rainbow' resolution

WNDU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks, former ND football player Kyle Rudolph raising funds for youth charities in South Bend area through sweepstakes....

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Norman City Council Votes On Resolution Opposing Turnpike Extension

The Norman City Council voted unanimously to formally oppose a state plan to build two new turnpikes that are slated to run through the city. Mayor Breea Clark called the Oklahoma Turnpike’s Authority plan, called Access Oklahoma, “unacceptable.” She said she will attend a rally at the capitol tomorrow to encourage lawmakers to stop the construction.
NORMAN, OK
2 On Your Side

Buffalo's Common Council to hold Town Hall meeting with city's new police commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents will have a chance to meet the city's new Police Commissioner later this week. University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt announced the Common Council will host a Town Hall meeting with Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Thursday at 5:30 PM. It will take place at the Frederick Law Olmsted at Kensington School #156 on Suffolk St.
BUFFALO, NY
KRQE News 13

City council votes on mayor’s emergency powers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were not enough votes at Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting to dial back the Mayor’s powers during a public health emergency. City councilors had previously voted for the restrictions, which would have only allowed the mayor to issue recommendations and not public health orders. The mayor vetoed that decision, and the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WNDU

Leaders in Elkhart are showing their support for ‘Rio’s Rainbow’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Rio’s Rainbow,’ the organization created in honor of Rio Allred, the 12-year-old who took her life last month due to bullying, has gained attention form Elkhart’s officials. Resolution 22-R-15 has been created to show that the city is against bullying, in support...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Delvin Moody resigns from Utica Common Council

A month after he announced his plan to resign, Delvin Moody is no longer a member of the Utica Common Council. Moody confirmed he would step down March 17 during Wednesday night’s council meeting. The councilman, in his second term, announced in February he would step down once a successor has been selected.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Garth Brooks
New Britain Herald

New Britain Common Council votes to de-authorize unused bond funding, use portion of money to restructure city's debt

NEW BRITAIN – The Common Council voted to de-authorize unused bond funding on completed capital projects and use a portion of the money to restructure the city’s debt. In a special meeting Wednesday, the Council made the decision after accepting a report of the Standing Bonding Subcommittee of the Common Council Committee on Administration, Finance and Law, which recommended closing out completed projects. The committee met March 16 to discuss the reallocation of funding from projects which have already been completed and no longer need the surplus of funds.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CBS Denver

Denver City Council To Vote On City Auditor’s Subpoena Power

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s City Council will decide whether to remove subpoena power from the city auditor during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday. The bill originally gave the city auditor that authority passed in 2021. (credit: CBS) It included a provision that allowed record-holders to arrange for documents to be examined onsite, as opposed to copies being made and taken offsite. City Auditor Tim O’Brien didn’t approve of that provision and sued the city council over the issue on March 3. The council said they offered O’Brien a chance to be part of the developing measure. O’Brien said he offered solutions but the council didn’t accept them. Now, the city council is voting on repealing the ordinance in its entirety to avoid a court battle.
DENVER, CO
KCRG.com

Iowa City Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City City Council have unanimously passed a resolution in support of the people of Ukraine. The resolution condemns the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, citing its misinformation from propaganda, and its attacks on civilians including a maternity hospital and theater full of hundreds of women and children.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow#Republicans#Common Council#Recreation Dept
Block Club Chicago

Chicago’s City Council Votes Electronically For First Time After 185 Years Of Tallying Votes With Pen & Paper

CHICAGO — City Council leaped into the 21st century with the rollout of electronic voting — but not without some hiccups. Alderpeople used personal tablets to electronically cast their votes for the first time Wednesday, abandoning the old-fashioned yelling of “aye” or “nay,” and lengthy roll call votes recorded by hand that made it difficult for Chicago residents to track how their alderperson was voting.
CHICAGO, IL
WRGB

Albany Common Council meets on police reform law

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany lawmakers discuss a law that would bring major changes to the city's police department. Local Law C would create a new commission that would oversee the police and a new public safety department. The commission would be made up of nine members- five picked...
ALBANY, NY
WNDU

Warsaw Parks and Recreation Dept. launching self-service kayak rentals

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is launching self-service kayak rentals. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page. The kiosks will be the first of their kind in Indiana. The kayaks will be available at Pike Lake Beach and Center Lake Beach. The department...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

South Bend rolls out yard waste program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s yard waste season begins on Monday, April 4 and will run through the end of November. The program offers weekly pickup of yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, for a fee of $3.50 per month during the season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WNDU

MDHHS expands home lead services to all families in Benton Harbor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its lead service line replacement program to all homes in Benton Harbor. The offer extends to any single or multi-family housing unit, rental or owner occupied, on the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of the age of the home. Owners of the rental properties will be required to participate in cost-sharing services.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor mayor announces run for 4th Congressional District

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad says he’s running for Congress. Muhammad announced his bid on Twitter on last Friday. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Muhammad could be preparing to run as an Independent. The mayor joins U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland,...
WNDU

New code enforcement program begins Friday in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The term spring cleaning takes on new meaning this year in St. Joseph County. Starting Friday, April 1, the county’s first-ever code enforcement program will take effect, holding residents to a higher standard. Two inspectors have already been hired. They’ll start by dealing...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy