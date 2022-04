EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A fierce storm system blew through East Texas Monday night. Strong winds and lightning came with it. In Cass County, a large number of trees are down and some county roads are blocked by trees and debris in the roadway, but all main roads are clear as of now. Officials said no reports yet of a possible tornado but it’s too early to tell they are still out in the community looking and assessing the damage according to a Cass County official.

ORE CITY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO