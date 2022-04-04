ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child in Long Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A man was in custody today for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Long Beach, authorities said.

Jimmie Kirkwood, 33, was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape and false imprisonment, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Kirkwood was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to police, officers responded at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of ``a sexual assault of a minor'' in the 600 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Police said only the alleged assault took place at an unspecified business, but the Long Beach Post reported that it occurred at a Denny's restaurant.

``Through the preliminary investigation, officers determined a Good Samaritan became aware of the incident as it was occurring and sought help,'' police said. ``Several citizens detained the suspect until LBPD arrived on scene. Officers contacted the suspect and discovered he had stab wounds on his body.''

Kirkwood was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

``At this time, it is unknown if the suspect sustained injuries during this incident or during an unrelated incident,'' police said. ``The investigation to determine how he sustained the injuries is ongoing.''

Comments / 0

KFI AM 640

