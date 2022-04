The high school runner who was sucker-punched in the back of the head during a race last weekend may take legal action, contrary to what was initially reported. A video went viral this week that showed the ugly incident between two competitors at a high school track meet in Florida. The video clip showed runners competing in the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. One runner out in front got chased down by another person, who knocked the first runner down with a big punch to the head. You can see the disturbing clip here.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO