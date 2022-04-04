ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

ALEA Special Agent stabbed multiple times at Phenix City McDonald’s

By Elizabeth White
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

UPDATE 04/04/2022 5:43 p.m. – A Special Agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s in Phenix City.

According to a news release from ALEA, Special Agent Don Carter, who was on-duty, was stabbed multiple times during an incident that occurred at 3915 US Hwy 80. The incident happened at noon on April 4, 2022.

Carter was able to apprehend the suspect in his stabbing with the assistance of a “good Samaritan” who was also on scene. Carter has been transported to an area hospital for treatment following the stabbing. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

2 charged for shooting man in face, arrested at vigil for Cottage Hill double homicide victims

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor called Carter a hero and said everyone is relieved his injuries aren’t more severe.

“SA Carter is a true professional and dedicated public servant, even while injured, he was able to courageously apprehend the subject while simultaneously ensuring the safety of the public,” said Taylor. “His valor, resolve and brave actions will continue to provide us all with an example of true heroism as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

Taylor also praised the good Samaritan who came to Carter’s aide.

“I would like to personally thank the good Samaritan who swiftly and bravely reacted to assist SA Carter, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, fellow ALEA personnel and other first responders who quickly responded to the scene to assist one of our own in a dire time of need.”

PHENIX CITY,  Ala. ( WRBL ) – Investigators are on the scene of the McDonald’s along Highway 80 and Armour Road in Phenix City. Investigators on the scene say a preliminary report indicates a law enforcement agent was stabbed Monday afternoon.

We are told the officer is in stable condition and a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing, we will update as we can.

Related
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WSFA

10 arrested after illegal drug, gambling bust in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that resulted in several items being seized. Saturday, the Opelika Department and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a residence on Morgan Avenue. During the search, officers say they confiscated a large number of narcotics, firearms, and gambling devices.
OPELIKA, AL
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
