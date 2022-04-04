COVID-19 reporting frequency transitions to weekly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State run COVID-19 vaccination sites are starting to wind down across Colorado. The State of Colorado announced starting on March 31 it will start shutting down vaccination sites as Colorado moves to the next phase of the pandemic. Vaccination sites in Southern Colorado like the Pueblo Mall, Citadel Mall and the Chapel Hills Mall will have their last day of operation will be March 31.

