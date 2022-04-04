COVID-19 reporting frequency transitions to weekly

The Ventura County Department of Public Health reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths over the week ending Monday.
The post Ventura County Public Health reports 376 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in one week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Reported cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations for the disease continue to gradually decrease in Arizona. On Wednesday, health officials reported 4,566 new COVID-19 cases and 336 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending March 19. Total reported cases since the pandemic began are at about 2 million, and known...
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
The teen driver seen in a viral video of a red truck being tossed and turned by a Texas tornado is getting a brand new vehicle as a gift from a local dealership. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday, just days after 16-year-old Riley Leon's fateful crossing of paths with one of more than a dozen twisters that struck Texas on Monday.
Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.4%, up from Wednesday's 2.31%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, an additional 62 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported in the last week, bringing Connecticut's total to 10,677 deaths. There have been 16,807 tests reported since Wednesday, and 404 were positive. According to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State run COVID-19 vaccination sites are starting to wind down across Colorado. The State of Colorado announced starting on March 31 it will start shutting down vaccination sites as Colorado moves to the next phase of the pandemic. Vaccination sites in Southern Colorado like the Pueblo Mall, Citadel Mall and the Chapel Hills Mall will have their last day of operation will be March 31.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases, 297 additional hospitalizations and 249 deaths on Thursday. The state health department has now reported a total of 2,672,801 coronavirus cases in the state. As of March 31, 7,280,980 Ohioans have received at least one dose...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 3,605 new cases of COVID-19 in its first weekly dashboard update. That averages to 515 new cases per day, over seven days. Last week, the state announced that it was changing its daily updates to the COVID-19 dashboard to...
As national transportation leaders home in on how to increase transit equity and accessibility for all users, public and private transit leaders discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on transit usage and how to converge legacy transit systems with new technology.
It's been two years since Covid-19 crept across the globe, battered the U.S. economy and wreaked havoc on health-care systems unprepared to defend themselves against the novel pathogen. Now, as the latest wave of infections driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant rapidly subsides, many are beginning to question: Is Covid-19...
All Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thursday. More than 80% of AC Transit employees are vaccinated and proof of vaccinations continue to be sent in to the administrative offices.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa has dropped for the eighth consecutive week, with new reported cases following a similar decline, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 121 such hospitalizations in the state...
On March 25, Comal County hospitals reported zero cases of COVID-19 among patients for the second day in a row. No patients with COVID-19 have been in a local intensive care unit or required the use of a ventilator since March 17. As area hospitalizations and case totals continue to...
The number of new COVID-19 cases has remained low locally, according to the Tuscarawas County Health Department.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the county had 122 active cases, 36 fewer than on March 17. The county had 15 new cases reported between March 17 and Thursday. Three more deaths occurred, taking the county's COVID-19 related death...
The word “perimortem” stands for at or near the time of death. So, as the name suggests, perimortem Cesarean refers to an emergency surgical delivery of the baby performed on a pregnant woman during or near her death. It is an anxiety-provoking surgery considering the high risk associated...
BILLINGS, Mont. — A wind energy company was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed over the past decade at its wind farms in eight states, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. NextEra Energy subsidiary ESI...
Comments / 0