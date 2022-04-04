ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Jennifer Garner's Hack for Quickly Softening Butter Is a Real Game Changer

By Bailey Fink
Allrecipes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Jennifer Garner may be most known for her unforgettable performances in 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, and Alias, but we like to think of her as one of our favorite home chefs. That's right, Garner is an avid home cook who enjoys narrating her recipes as if she's...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About John Miller, Plus Her Past Romances

The ’13 Going On 30′ star has had an off and on relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller for nearly four years. Find out more about him and her past loves here!. Jennifer Garner, 49, has been a mainstay of the TV and movie worlds for over 20 years since getting her big break in the 2001 TV series Alias, after making her earliest appearances during the 90s. Other than her amazing acting abilities, Jennifer’s love life has also garnered much attention during her time in the spotlight. While she was most famously married to Ben Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with The Tender Bar star, she’s since sparked a connection with businessman John Miller. Find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer’s past relationships here!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Holds Hands With Mom Jennifer Garner In Sweet New Photos

They grow up so fast! Jennifer’s youngest child Samuel was all smiles as he walked alongside his mom during a sunny day out in Los Angeles. Jennifer Garner proved once again she is quite the doting mom! The Oscar nominee, 49, made sure to take some time out of her day to join her son Samuel in a nice stroll outside. The pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 9), as it appeared Jennifer was picking up her 10-year-old boy from school. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Jennifer shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Links Arms With Daughter Seraphina, 13, As Daughter Violet, 16, Stands Even Taller Than Mom

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet, 16, towered over her mom as Jen linked arms with her other daughter Seraphina, 13, on a sweet family stroll. For those of us who remember the other Bennifer like it was yesterday, seeing just how grown Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughters are could trigger a desire for a machine to slow down time. In new photos of Jen with daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, the girls look so grown up as they laughed with their mom on a sunny daytime walk. Violet stood even taller than Jen as Jen sweetly linked arms with Seraphina, clearly happy to be in the presence of her two favorite girls.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Appear To Have A Tense Conversation While Out In LA: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted having a heated exchange in spite of their typically healthy co-parenting relationship. As Bennifer continues to thrive, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship only seems to worsen. The two, who recently divorced after ten years of marriage, seemingly had anything but a peaceful Sunday afternoon as the two were spotted having a tense discussion in LA. The Tender Bar actor wore a red shirt and jeans as he puffed on a cigarette while the 13 Going On 30 star was dolled up in a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt. Take a look at pics of the heated exchange here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Changer#Softening#Hack#Cooking
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Former Family Home Is Up For Sale — See Inside the $57.5M Palisades Estate

Some of our favorite Hollywood homes are the ones with a celebrity pedigree because if these walls could talk, they would have some juicy stories. This $57.5 million Pacific Palisades estate spread out over three acres, three structures, and 16,000 square feet has a glamorous history. It’s currently owned by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who just put it on the market, but the former residents were none other than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. (And going further back in time, Hollywood legend Gregory Peck owned the property, too.)
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s massive new $50M Bel-Air family home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time solidifying their future plans together. After months of searching for their perfect home for their blended family, it seems they finally found it. The two lovebirds are in contract to shell out out more than $50 million for a massive Bel-Air, Los Angeles, abode spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, according to TMZ. And it looks like, despite the hefty price to be paid, they’re still snagging a deal for the gigantic property, which will offer plenty of room for their children to play. The property first went up for sale in February for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite At Son Samuel’s School As J.Lo Romance Heats Up

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner continue to have a successful co-parenting relationship, showing up for their kids after school in Santa Monica. Ben Affleck is ever the doting dad! The Tender Bar star was photographed picking up son Samuel, 10, from school on Friday in Santa Monica, California, wearing a plaid button down shirt over a t-shirt and pairing the look with blue jeans. Sam sported blue jeans like his dad, also wearing a white shirt and a cowl neck scarf.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands While Picking Samuel, 9, Up From School — Photo

Family moment! Ben Affleck held hands with both his son Samuel and J.Lo on March 23 as they picked up his youngest from school. Ben Affleck, 49, brought girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, along to pick up his 9-year-old son Samuel from school. The Oscar winner was a doting dad and boyfriend as held onto Sam’s hand on the right and J.Lo’s on the left during the March 23rd outing.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Soon Call a 17-Bathroom Mansion Home

When it comes to relationship milestones, moving in with a significant other is perhaps second only to getting hitched. There’s a reason why some psychologists have likened shopping for a shared living space at Ikea to a relationship death trap: The chances that you and your partner will be in 100 percent agreement with each and every design decision are slim to none. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been down this road before, and it’s a good thing their rekindled romance is by all accounts going swimmingly because boy, do they have decisions to make now that they’re going down it again. TMZ reports that the pair is in escrow for a roughly $55 million mansion on a 20,000-square-foot estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property, which is surrounded by woods, comes complete with 10 bedrooms, four kitchens, a wine cellar, an at-home movie theater, and an infinity pool. Oh, and it’s also overflowing with bathrooms. How many, you might ask? No less than 17.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy