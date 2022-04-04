ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVXjG_0ezGQuly00

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Dameon Williams was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend.

Trial date set for Athens man accused of killing girlfriend

Williams was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Ashley Koonce , in February of 2020 when she was shot and killed. Family said that Koonce was trying to escape an abusive relationship with Williams and on a Friday she took her three children to her mother’s house for safety.

Koonce’s family said Williams followed her on the next day and shot her in the front yard. Authorities said he turned himself in the same day and was charged with murder and held on a $1 million bond.

Williams is the father of Koonce’s oldest son, Dameon Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcVkk_0ezGQuly00
Ashley Koonce and her children
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man found shot to death at cemetery

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was found murdered at a local cemetery Wednesday afternoon, according to Marshall police. At 4:35 p.m., police responded to reports of a man laying on the ground at Powder Mill Cemetery at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo St. Officers found a black male lying near […]
MARSHALL, TX
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Athens, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Athens, TX
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Texas Woman Accused of Murdering ‘Possibly Pregnant’ 16-Year-Old Girl Identified as ‘Live in Girlfriend’ of Alleged Accomplice

Authorities in Texas announced on Thursday that a second suspect in the alleged murder of a teenager last weekend is under arrest. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that 24-year-old Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp was arrested around 3:40 a.m. at residence in Liberty Hill, which is more than a four-hour drive away from the Beaumont-area crime scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTRE

6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online

Minister accused of using food stamps without users' permission tells her side of story. Denise Walker is charged with unlawful use or transfer of food stamp benefits. Today she's back at her ministry and responding to those allegations. Fredonia Community man, wife narrowly escape when tree fell on house. Updated:...
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy