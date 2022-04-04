ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Letters to the editor: Brown Act allegation; signage breaks laws; water and climate

By Ventura County Star
 1 day ago
Demand integrity from officials

At the March 21 Ventura City Council meeting, a citizen alleged a Brown Act violation by several council members who had traveled to Washington, D.C., together. There are many who say that citizen is crazy. However, at the March 28 council meeting, city attorney Andy Heglund admitted that yes, several council members “violated the Brown Act by attending in a majority” unnoticed, unagendized meetings with elected officials.

This in not simply a violation of a state law by our elected representatives, it is a slap in the face to every resident of Ventura represented by these council persons. I challenge Ventura citizens to come attend city council and commission meetings, and demand integrity from our elected representatives. If they cannot give the respectful leadership our citizens are due, we must vote them out.

Liz Campos, Ventura

Campaign signs violate laws

For the past week, I have seen campaign signs for Jim Fryhoff for Sheriff scattered throughout Thousand Oaks. Thousand Oaks Municipal Code Sign Regulations Section 9-4.2304, subd. (d) provides that political signs shall be displayed no sooner than 45 days before an election. Section 9-2304, subd. (e) provides that posting a sign sooner than 45 days before an election shall constitute a public nuisance and the candidate shall remove the offending sign.

If the city removes the signs, the candidate shall be billed for the cost to remove each sign. I telephoned the city and was told the violation of the Municipal Code is “under review.” What needs to be reviewed? The signs started appearing well before the prescribed 45 days and, therefore, constitute a clear violation of the Municipal Code. This leads one to ask the most important question — how can the residents of Thousand Oaks elect Jim Fryhoff to enforce laws when he and his campaign so blatantly violate them?

Robin Curry, Thousand Oaks

Water and climate intertwined

Re: Adam Gray’s March 29 guest column, “Water agency needs to be investigated”:

Assemblymember Adam Gray’s guest column suggests the need to investigate California’s water agency and poses a list of questions about the agency’s choices regarding water use, storage, and release. There is a simple two-word answer to all his questions: climate change.

We are in an entirely new situation, not unlike two years ago when we had to accept the arrival of an unknown virus. We can’t figure it out all at once.

The first thing we must do is recognize that water and climate are intertwined. Hopefully Assemblymember Gray will help his constituents understand this so instead of finding fault we can rally to learn as much as we can about our current predicament. Like the world’s response to COVID-19, we have much to learn — all of it fluid.

It will take time and effort, and science, not investigations.

Libby Treadwell, Ojai

Comments / 0

