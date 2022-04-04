ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator.

So what

On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO. That was a fairly quick response, as Sundial announced at the end of March that it had submitted its application for the order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Xvt2_0ezGPkE900

Image source: Getty Images.

The MCTO restricts the CEO and CFO from any trading in Sundial securities until the company files audited, consolidated financial statements for 2021. The cannabis company previously said it expected a delay in submitting that documentation.

Sundial wrote in its announcement that it aims to "continue to work diligently toward completing the Filings as soon as possible." It plans to do so on or before April 14.

Now what

Sundial seems to be ticking the correct regulatory boxes regarding the delayed 2021 filing. Still, it's never an encouraging sign when a company -- voluntarily or otherwise -- has some of its top managers barred from trading in its stock.

This move added to investors' general worries about Sundial's business. Like many other marijuana companies , it is usually -- and at times, deeply -- unprofitable. And although it recently closed its potentially quite complimentary purchase of cannabis and alcohol retailer Alcanna, Sundial has not yet proven that it can effectively swallow an acquisition of that size.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For
A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.

And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 18 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Canada#Withered#Sundial Growers#Sndl#Canadian#Mcto#Getty Images#Cfo#Filings
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy