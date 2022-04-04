We are doubling down on defensives because a correction is likely imminent, says Mike Wilson

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to own secular growth stocks rather than cyclical stocks and to be vigilant in spotting the difference. "The market is still eager for what is known as secular growth," which doesn't rely on economic cycles and likely wouldn't be hurt by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the "Mad Money" host said.
Economic growth will slow as the Fed fights inflation, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said Tuesday. "That doesn't mean recession, it just means growth expectations are going to come down," Wilson said. The strategist also said that long-term bonds are an attractive investment in the current landscape.
A major Wall Street firm is on correction watch. Despite the latest market bounce, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is bracing for an S&P 500 decline of at least 13% between now and September. Wilson cited technical headwinds on CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. "It does have all the hallmarks of...
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
Snap-On's localized production has helped insulate the company against supply chain snarls and inflationary pressures, CEO Nick Pinchuk told CNBC on Tuesday. "One of the advantages Snap-On has always had is we tend to make in the markets where we sell," Pinchuk said. NAM's Jay Timmons told CNBC later in...
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices are on a tear this week. The bitcoin price rocketed up past $40,000, gaining 11.7% from its lowest March point. Other major cryptos also rose but trailed in bitcoin’s wake. Ethereum’s price rose 7.7%, BNB 4.8%, cardano 2.4%, XRP 2.7%, and solana 3.3% over the week.
Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
Warren Buffett views investing in stocks as a "positive-sum game." He believes that a diversified portfolio of stocks held long enough will make any investor a lot of money. One test of Buffett's "monkey strategy" shows that the legendary investor just might be right. You’re reading a free article with...
Discount retailer Dollar General could attract even more customers in a recession. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid business and offers an attractive dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug sales should rise even with an economic downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Fortune must-read: “Oil is entering a New World Order. Here are the big winners and losers“. From sovereign bonds to crypto to tech stocks, the quarter that just ended was a rough one for investors. In fact, it was the worst quarter for stocks and fixed-income assets since Q1...
You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
