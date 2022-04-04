How To Take Care of Your Plants When You Move

The first thing I noticed when I walked into Alyssa Coscarelli’s Los Angeles apartment wasn’t the checkerboard rug or vintage Togo sofa—it was the impressive, highly sculptural plants that dotted her home. In her bedroom, there was an unexpectedly sparse Dracaena marginata with tufts of green leaves only at the very tops of its serpentine stems. In the living room, a foliage-heavy yet equally gestural Pleomele. They weren’t simply plants brought in to add a touch of green to a space—they were statement pieces that were as carefully considered as the artwork on the walls. Lucky for me, I arrived just in time to meet Zilah Drahn, the owner of Plants & Space and the seller of these special specimens, as she was finishing with her pruning.
Comments / 0