Miami, FL

How To Take Care of Your Plants When You Move

trianglegardener.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you about to move and nervous about transporting your plants? If you’re relocating to or from the Miami area, make sure to hire a professional Miami moving company that will acknowledge your concerns and help you come up with a good plan. In the meantime, read on to learn how...

Telegraph

Do you have any tips for looking after an aloe vera plant?

If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!
GARDENING
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
purewow.com

Spring Gardening Alert: This Walk-In Greenhouse is $75 on Amazon

You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: snake plant

The Sansevieria trifasciata, AKA the snake plant, has a well-deserved reputation for being nearly indestructible. It can tolerate a high level of neglect and a broad spectrum of light, making it a great starter plant. Its common name alludes to its long, dark green variegated leaves that seem to slither upwards.
GARDENING
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to plant roses to get them off to a good start in your garden

Bare root roses (meaning the kind that have been grown in a field and then lifted without soil and sent to you in the post) are still available to buy from specialist nurseries online. Alternatively, containerised roses grown in pots of compost are now widely available from your local garden centre.
GARDENING
Reading Eagle

Go native when planting your garden this spring

Winter is part of what makes gardening so addictive to gardeners — it’s a dreamy season of intense longing and hope. Since we gardeners can’t plant real plants, we tend to obsessively check the mail in the dreariest of winter months, waiting for the much-anticipated arrival of plant and seed catalogs, which provides us with a boost from the greenery and blooms giving us a renewed sense of hope for what is soon to come.
domino

These 3 New It Plants Are Surprisingly Low-Maintenance

The first thing I noticed when I walked into Alyssa Coscarelli’s Los Angeles apartment wasn’t the checkerboard rug or vintage Togo sofa—it was the impressive, highly sculptural plants that dotted her home. In her bedroom, there was an unexpectedly sparse Dracaena marginata with tufts of green leaves only at the very tops of its serpentine stems. In the living room, a foliage-heavy yet equally gestural Pleomele. They weren’t simply plants brought in to add a touch of green to a space—they were statement pieces that were as carefully considered as the artwork on the walls. Lucky for me, I arrived just in time to meet Zilah Drahn, the owner of Plants & Space and the seller of these special specimens, as she was finishing with her pruning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

How @PlantKween Turned Plant Care Into Self-Care

Author of "You Grow, Gurl!" and plant influencer Christopher Griffin (@PlantKween on Instagram) was always a writer. A lover of school and of learning in general, they initially planned to get their PhD after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2012. "In my mind, I was already preparing myself to write a book, which was a dissertation for my PhD program," they tell POPSUGAR.
GARDENING

