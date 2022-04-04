Prosecutor: Several factors delayed murder charge against dad in daughter's death

A woman is missing after dropping off her four-year-old daughter and sending a mysterious text message about "car troubles".Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen at Florida’s Navarre Beach, west of Tallahassee, as she handed her daughter Saylor, 4, to the girl’s father on Sunday evening, according to police.The girl’s father, identified by friends as Marcus Spanevelo, was also missing, local broadcaster ABC27 reported.Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saylor had been located "safe" on Wednesday, but that the search for her mother continues.Ms Carli was last seen in the Navarre Beach car park between 7pm and 8pm local time...
