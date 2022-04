Shameek Ghosh is CEO and co-founder of TrusTrace, a leading platform for supply chain traceability within fashion and retail. You don’t need me to tell you that supply chains have been in the headlines lately. Or that, with the rise of globalization, they’ve become almost unknowable—long, far-reaching, complex and largely characterized by limited visibility. When they fail in some way, it’s hard to know exactly why. It’s certainly hard to know if the products that flow through supply chains are sustainable.

KIDS ・ 22 DAYS AGO