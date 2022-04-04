ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire victims finding strength through Springboro community

By Fontaine Glenn
A tragic loss of life took place in Springboro over the weekend.

One family is now left trying to cope in the wake of tragedy after losing loved ones and everything they owned in a house fire in Crawford County.

The fire destroyed the house and took the lives of four people, including three children.

We spoke with the family in Springboro.

Community remembers lives lost in fatal fire

The family of the four victims that were killed in the house fire are leaning on each other as well as the community to get them through this heartbreaking time.

One family has been changed forever by the unimaginable.

“I really don’t know. Can’t stop crying. That’s about it,” said John Robson, fire victim.

John Robson’s home at 118 Union Street went up in flames, claiming the lives of his mother-in-law, 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, and his children, 14-year-old William, 10-year-old Matthew and six-year-old Destiny Robson.

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

“The coroner says don’t put in your mind that they were burned alive. He said they were probably gone before the fire even got to them, from the smoke,” said Robson.

The family is finding hope through the community that has shown its support by placing balloons and angel wings outside the home to remember the lives lost.

“We have had a tremendous amount of community support. Lots of people we don’t know, and a lot of people that we do know have stepped up. My sister has so many messages that she can’t keep up with,” said Amy Reiser, family member.

New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

The family organized a benefit at the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department on May 1 from 12 to 6 p.m.

“Hopefully the community will step up and help those guys out cause they are really going to need it at this time,” said Reiser.

“I am just glad my family is here for me. You can’t do this by yourself,” said Robson.

The Springboro Fire Chief said you can drop off monetary donations at the fire department either by cash or check.

If you donate a check, make sure Union Street is on the memo line and make it out to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department.

