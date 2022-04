TEMPLETON — On Sunday, Apr. 3, 122 cyclists met at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles at 7:30 a.m. to participate in the Tour of Paso Bike Ride. Tour of Paso is an annual fundraiser for Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) in Templeton. The ride had both a 50-mile and a 26-mile option for participants, with a luncheon and award ceremony at Niner once the ride concluded at noon. This is the event’s first time at Niner Wine Estates since the 2019 Tour of Paso.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO