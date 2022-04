The trial starts Monday for the man charged with killing Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and hurting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in 2020.

Jury selection began Monday, which is a slow, deliberate process that could take a couple of weeks.

News On 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright has seen hundreds of trials in her career and joined the 4 p.m. newscast to walk us through how the process works.