ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

ALEA Special Agent stabbed multiple times at Phenix City McDonald’s

By Elizabeth White
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJj7F_0ezGOAFo00

UPDATE 04/04/2022 5:43 p.m. – A Special Agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s in Phenix City.

According to a news release from ALEA, Special Agent Don Carter, who was on-duty, was stabbed multiple times during an incident that occurred at 3915 US Hwy 80. The incident happened at noon on April 4, 2022.

Carter was able to apprehend the suspect in his stabbing with the assistance of a “good Samaritan” who was also on scene.

Carter has been transported to an area hospital for treatment following the stabbing. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor called Carter a hero and said everyone is relieved his injuries aren’t more severe.

“SA Carter is a true professional and dedicated public servant, even while injured, he was able to courageously apprehend the subject while simultaneously ensuring the safety of the public,” said Taylor. “His valor, resolve and brave actions will continue to provide us all with an example of true heroism as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

Taylor also praised the good Samaritan who came to Carter’s aide.

“I would like to personally thank the good Samaritan who swiftly and bravely reacted to assist SA Carter, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, fellow ALEA personnel and other first responders who quickly responded to the scene to assist one of our own in a dire time of need.”

PHENIX CITY,  Ala. ( WRBL ) – Investigators are on the scene of the McDonald’s along Highway 80 and Armour Road in Phenix City. Investigators on the scene say a preliminary report indicates a law enforcement agent was stabbed Monday afternoon.

We are told the officer is in stable condition and a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing, we will update as we can.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Woman accused of robbing Jackson business over prom dress

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified a woman wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at K.O. Designs. The robbery happened at the Briarwood Drive business on Friday, April 1, 2022. Witnesses said the woman, who was identified as Teva Thomas, along with a male and a female juvenile, entered the location with […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix woman wanted after stabbing her own mother multiple times, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alea#Alea Special Agent#Mcdonald
WKTV

Victim stabbed multiple times during fight in Utica; teen arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly involved in a fight that left a victim with multiple stab wounds. Police officers were called to the 1000 block of Warren Street around 7:30 p.m. to break up the fight, but the victim had already been injured. Police say the victim showed up at St. Luke’s with multiple stab wounds to his legs, arm and neck.
UTICA, NY
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

More severe weather expected in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around. Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Canton Public School District – Delayed Start at 9:00 a.m. Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Large hail falls in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail came in from northern Rankin County early Tuesday morning. 12 News viewer Barin Foregger sent in this video of the loud hail falling outside of his home north of Brandon. The National Weather Service in Jackson had a severe thunderstorm warning […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Judge questions jury in case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pretrial motions were heard in the case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily on Monday, April 4 in Claiborne County. Judge Tomika Irving granted a motion for a juror questionnaire, which would determine how much someone knows about the case. The Claiborne County woman is accused of killing her stepdaughter back […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after incident at C-Spire store in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested following an incident at a C-Spire store in Byram on Tuesday, March 29. Police were called to the store about someone using false identification. Officers arrived and met with the two men. Police said Jessie Dennis gave then false information about his identity. Officers believe Dennis used […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Possible tornado causes damage in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – More than 1,000 people were without power Tuesday afternoon after a possible tornado hit the area on April 5, 2022. The storm knocked down powerlines and trees. One of the trees fell onto a home on Salem Church Road near Collins. Damage was also reported on Highway 49. The possible […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy