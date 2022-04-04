Hearing case for medical marijuana in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A South Carolina State House panel was held Monday that let people give their thoughts on potential medical marijuana legislation.

Last week, the State Senate passed a bill allowing for the medicinal use of the drug, which is already allowed either in recreational or medicinal capacities in dozens of states.

South Carolina is considered “restrictive” by marijuana legalization advocates, who said that it only allows for the non-smokable form, and for a handful of medical conditions.

“(They) take out the flower and smoke option, much to the detriment of patients,” said Scott Weldon with the South Carolina chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, also known as NORML.

The State House panel heard from those with issues such as post-traumatic stress, or family members with seizures, who believe that medical marijuana may be useful. Those against the legislation spoke more generally about marijuana’s negative impacts and the need for more study on the subject.

“We already have two legalized substances that are out there — alcohol and tobacco — that have already caused drastic consequences to our society. Adding another would exacerbate that,” said Danielle Russell with Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill.

No matter what happens in the state legislature, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has expressed opposition to medical marijuana. However, both sides on the issue said marijuana legalization is a matter of ‘when’, not if, noting nationwide measures to decriminalize marijuana.

