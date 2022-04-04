ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing case for medical marijuana in South Carolina

By Derek Dellinger
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A South Carolina State House panel was held Monday that let people give their thoughts on potential medical marijuana legislation.

Last week, the State Senate passed a bill allowing for the medicinal use of the drug, which is already allowed either in recreational or medicinal capacities in dozens of states.

South Carolina is considered “restrictive” by marijuana legalization advocates, who said that it only allows for the non-smokable form, and for a handful of medical conditions.

“(They) take out the flower and smoke option, much to the detriment of patients,” said Scott Weldon with the South Carolina chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, also known as NORML.

The State House panel heard from those with issues such as post-traumatic stress, or family members with seizures, who believe that medical marijuana may be useful.  Those against the legislation spoke more generally about marijuana’s negative impacts and the need for more study on the subject.

“We already have two legalized substances that are out there — alcohol and tobacco — that have already caused drastic consequences to our society.  Adding another would exacerbate that,” said Danielle Russell with Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill.

No matter what happens in the state legislature, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has expressed opposition to medical marijuana.  However, both sides on the issue said marijuana legalization is a matter of ‘when’, not if, noting nationwide measures to decriminalize marijuana.

Christopher Smalley
1d ago

When you have had a (TBI) TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY like i have Marijuana is a great source to help you get an appetite to eat depending on what strand you get. helps concentrate, stay more focused, helps with pain and also helps kill cancer cells better then kemo therapy does and was invented threw a mustard gas explosion in the world war and kemo might kill cancer cells but also kills the good cells that fight diseases that get in your body. Marijuana is a great HERB NOT DRUG for alot of things. they should do the study of brain wave tests while on Marijuana. I know I passed with flying colors with my brain wave test after my brain injury after smoking Marijuana. if it was so bad for you then I should have failed the brain wave test!! people should be aloud to smoke Marijuana and bit get in trouble for it. thanks to Ronald Reagan it's considered a class 1 drug and that because the government has a patent on the cannibidoil that kills cancer cells.

Nunya Bizzness
1d ago

Think of all the tax revenue they could make from this. McMaster needs to look at other states and the effectiveness. If he were having 1000s of seizures a day he’d be the first to step up to want it.

lucius Cobra
1d ago

If marijuana was legal I could get off of all of my medication for my anxiety and my depression which does more harmful to me than Marijuana ever could and look at all of the people that sells it on the streets making hundreds of thousands of dollars off of it a year so why not get why not get the money that they get legally

