Note On Brock Lesnar’s Status For Tonight’s Raw

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has an update on whether we’re likely to see Brock Lesnar on Raw tonight. According to Fightful Select,...

411mania.com

Comments / 6

wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Says He Told Vince McMahon He Never Wants To See Or Hear About Stardust Ever Again

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes joined BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani to talk about his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 to challenge Seth Rollins. It was reported directly after his departure from AEW that The American Nightmare had met with Vince McMahon to strike a deal with the company. Cody spoke with Ariel about his meeting with Vince and the WWE and revealed the one request he did make about returning to the company.
WWE
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman opens up on Brock Lesnar's new character

Two of the most important characters of this Road to Wrestlemania but also of the last year's edition, are certainly Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and the manager/personal advisor of the Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns. In recent months, Heyman...
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Potentially Injured During WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns exited WrestleMania 38 unifying the WWE and Universal championships, but also may have suffered an injury in the process. The main event of WrestleMania Night 2 on Sunday featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Head of the Table won a hard-fought victory with a Spear against Lesnar, but the win seemingly came out of nowhere. The reason for the somewhat quick ending is coming into the light, with footage showing what looks to be a shoulder injury for Reigns. There is speculation that this led to WWE deciding to call his match against Lesnar early.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Says Liv Morgan Never Winning A WWE Title “Blows Her Mind”

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about tonight. She is part of the Women’s Tag Team Title match, and admits to being very calm right now ahead of that. “Man, I am calm, I...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Freaking Out Over Vince McMahon Screwing Up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Pat McAfee had his big WrestleMania moment during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, as after an entertaining throwdown with Austin Theory McAfee was able to take down Vince McMahon's star apprentice. Then he ended up getting into a match with Vince himself after some taunting, who then cheated in every way to pin him and give Theory some of the WrestleMania glory. Luckily Stone Cold Steve Austin was still in the building and he came down to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince just like old times, but this time around Vince didn't quite get the timing right and ended up just falling over like a ton of bricks after the move, so Austin had to chase him down to hit it, and fans can't stop making jokes about it.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
Popculture

Cody Rhodes' Wife and Brother React to His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE after making a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The former All Elite Wrestling star took on Seth Rollins in a match and came away with a big victory. After the match, Rhodes' wife Brand and his brother, former WWE star Dustin Rhodes, reacted to his return to WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Reveals What Steve Austin Told Him After His WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both had surprise matches during Saturday night's WrestleMania 38. While Austin's match came from his segment with Kevin Owens (which turned out to be a trap where Owens could lure him out of retirement), Rhodes wound up being Seth Rollins' surprise opponent handpicked by Vince McMahon. "The American Nightmare" arrived with the identical presentation he had in AEW and, based on the fan reactions, had one of the best matches of the night. Rhodes revealed in a press conference on Sunday morning that Austin briefly spoke with him after his match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Title Changes Hands For The First Time Ever On Monday Night Raw

History has been made! There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and it can be a big deal when one of them changes hands. It means a lot for both the company and the wrestlers involved, as things are changing in a big way for multiple people involved. If it is one of the first titles in a wrestler’s career, it can mean even more, which was the case this week.
WWE

Comments / 0

