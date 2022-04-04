ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citywide spring cleanup Saturday

 1 day ago

My Premie and Me is hosting an Egg-Celent Adventure. It will be Saturday, April 9, at Schelben Park in Greenville, from noon until...

Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport's spring cleanup begins Monday

As we write this, it’s 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, and a bone-chilling 12 degrees in Kingsport, the coldest day the city has seen since December of 2020. At the moment, it is 2 degrees warmer in Fairbanks, Alaska. Next Sunday the temperatures will still be in the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama PALS Spring Cleanup for Calhoun County

Alabama PALS strives to create, maintain and implement statewide anti-litter programs which impact Alabama cities, counties, communities and schools.&nbsp;Alabama PALS assists Alabama cities, counties, schools and communities by offering programs that address litter prevention, cleanup and litter control. Available to all Alabamians, the programs cost nothing, and all support materials are provided through the PALS office. Some of their programs include the following: Adopt-A-Mile, Adopt-A-Stream, Adopt-An-Area, Annual Coastal & Spring Cleanups, and the Clean Campus Program. They also hold an Annual Governor’s Awards each year in November to recognize those who give their time, talents and resources to work with PALs to create a cleaner state. The Governor’s Awards honor individuals and groups in the following categories: Media, Adopt-A-Mile, Special Category, County Commission Award, City, County, Law Enforcement, Judicial, Litter Education, Business and Industry, Honda Manufacturing “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Award and the Vulcan Volunteer of the Year Award. They also recognize the schools that have gone above and beyond through our Clean Campus Awards for schools and students. Individuals and businesses may become a member of PALS through our website or by calling (334) 263-7737. Sponsorship information is also available at www.alpals.org.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WOLF

Poconos spring cleanup set for April 23rd; volunteers needed

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — This year's bi-annual 'Pick Up the Poconos Spring Cleanup' is scheduled for April 23rd, the day after Earth Day. It will take place from 10:30 AM until 3:30 PM. They are looking for numerous volunteers throughout Monroe, Carbon, Wayne, and Pike counties to pick up trash and litter that has accumulated along area roadways in both the townships and boroughs.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Montclair Local

Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve annual cleanup will be Saturday, March 26

The 21st annual cleanup of the Alonzo F. Bonsal Preserve will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants are asked to enter the preserve at its Riverview Drive entrance and dress for a cleanup. Gloves, bags and waders will be provided. Participants also are asked to bring shovels, spades and wheelbarrows to do planting.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla plans annual spring cleanup event

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items, scrap metal and more during the two-day cleanup. The City of Molalla will be hosting its annual spring cleanup event April 29 and 30. Molalla residents can bring bagged garbage, small household items, mattresses and more to Bohlander Field at Shirley Street for disposal. Jason Webber's Countryside Collection will also be onsite to collect tires, scrap metal, car batteries and household appliances. Tires cost $5-$20 for disposal, depending on size and if the rim is included. In previous years, the event has proven to be a success, with over...
MOLALLA, OR
NEWS10 ABC

Troy’s spring cleanup program to begin April 4

Troy officials have announced the city's spring cleanup schedule. The Department of Public Works has scheduled six weeks of street sweeping and debris cleanup to clear dirt, brush, leaves, and other materials.
Record-Courier

Spring cleanup is April 30 in Ravenna Township

Ravenna Township will host its annual spring cleanup drop off from 8 a.m. to noon on April 30 The drop-off location will be behind the Township Garage, 6115 Spring St. People are encouraged to bring as many items as they would like to the multiple dumpsters. The township recommends everyone enter off Short Street and exit onto Spring Street for an easier traffic flow.
RAVENNA, OH
WTGS

Organizations across the city volunteer for spring Savannah Cleanup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community-based organizations around Savannah were out picking up trash off the streets Saturday for the biannual Great Savannah Cleanup. Keep Savannah Beautiful, part of the city's Sanitation Department hosts the cleanup to unite people around the city for a common goal. Executive Director Carliss Bates...
SAVANNAH, GA
Current Publishing

Carmel Cleanup Crew readies to plant at least 1K trees this spring

Miles Nelson had a specific purpose for creating the Carmel Cleanup Crew in 2019 with his two children, Noah and Olivia. “The idea behind it was to give them an opportunity to make a positive contribution to the environment and to help fight global warming,” Nelson said. “We would go around picking up trash on the streets of Carmel. We decided we probably need to do something that would have a greater impact.”
CARMEL, IN
Watauga Democrat

Registration open for Girls on the Run 5k

BOONE – Registration for the Girls on the Run 5k on May 1 is open. The public is invited to participate in this celebratory 5K where everyone is a finisher. More than 150 “Girls on the Run” are expected to lace up for this untimed run to celebrate the end of the spring season.
BOONE, NC
Shropshire Star

Date set for flags to fly at Arbor Day celebration

A community is to celebrate the ancient custom of Arbor Day next month. Aston-on-Clun villagers will put up the flags on the Arbor Tree on Sunday, May 29. The village is one of few left in the UK to celebrate the tradition. Paul Sweetland, who is helping organise the event,...

