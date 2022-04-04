ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

26-year-old arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

By Katelyn Stark, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect spelling for Dandrae Martin. The error has been corrected.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — Sacramento police announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Sacramento County Main Jail records show he had an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for a misdemeanor crime.

He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Police had initially said they were searching for multiple suspects in the deadly shooting.

Mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

The arrest comes after SWAT team members and detectives served search warrants at three homes, police reported. During their searches, at least one handgun was recovered.

Sacramento police said over 100 shell casings were found at the scene in the area of K and 10th streets where the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. At least three buildings and three vehicles were hit by the deadly gunfire.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris , 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Another 12 people were injured in the shooting; at least four of them suffered critical injuries.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Pop singers say bus was ‘caught in the crossfire’ of Sacramento shooting

Sunday’s violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

President Joe Biden called for action on gun crimes in a statement Sunday.

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence,” Biden said. “But we must do more than mourn; we must act.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

