57-year-old Visalia man identified as victim in last week's deadly shooting

The bicyclist gunned down in the roadway has been identified by Visalia police.

James Martin Fernandez, 57, was riding his bike in the 1600 block of West Cambridge Avenue when someone opened fire on him.

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to West Cambridge where Fernandez was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip area. Detectives believe the man was riding west on Cambridge when a vehicle drove up next to him and fired the lethal gunshot.

The man was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died several hours later.

The department's Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. The killer hasn't been found or named.

The motive is unknown and police haven't said if they believe the shooting is gang related.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-4576. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.