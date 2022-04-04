ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid vax for kids reduces hospitalizations by two-thirds

By Colin Martin
 1 day ago

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved from young children in October, and was met with some hesitancy by parents.

Only 27% of children ages 5-to-11-years-old, 7.7 million in total, have received two doses of the vaccine as of March 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics .

According to a recent study from The New England Journal of Medicine that was published on March 30, the COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations by 68% in children ages 5-to-11-years-old during the peak of the omicron variant.

Dr. Adrienne Randolph, M.D., M.Sc, at Boston Children’s Hospital and the CDC, co-led the study and explained in a press release why it's important for young children to get the vaccine.

"The reason for a child to get a COVID-19 vaccine is to prevent severe complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including hospitalization," Randolph said.

"This evidence shows that vaccination reduces this risk substantially in 5- to 11-year-olds. And while vaccination provided adolescents with lower protection against hospitalization with omicron versus delta, it prevented critical illness from both variants."

Overall, 34% or 9.6 million children in this age group have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In comparison, 17 million people ages 12-to-17-years-old have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 67% in the age group. While 14.5 million, or 58%, have received two doses of the vaccine, and another 8.2 million have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The study was done from July 17, 2021 to February 17, and showed that 92% of children ages 5-to-11-years-old that had to be hospitalized were unvaccinated.

Additionally, 16% of them were critically ill and needed intubation or other forms of live support. Of that 16%, 90% were unvaccinated.

The numbers were similar for older children and teenagers, as 87% of those hospitalized ages 12-to-18-years-old were unvaccinated. In the more serious cases, 27% suffered from critical illness and of that, 93% were unvaccinated.

Vaccinations in people ages 12-to-18-years-old prevented hospitalizations 92% of the time against the delta variant, but only 40% against the omicron variant. Although, the vaccine prevented critical illness 96% against delta and 79% against omicron.

"We hope our findings will help parents make the decision to vaccinate their children and teens against COVID-19," Randolph said. "The benefits clearly outweigh the risks, as severe infections in childhood can have long-term consequences."

Comments / 27

Robert Dia
1d ago

Read the Pfizer report. Stop vaccinating.

Reply(19)
14
