People for Portland has submitted a measure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot.A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters. The filing was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy group that is pressuring elected officials to reduce homelessness and clean up the region. The name of the petition is Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter. The petition would place a measure on the November 2022 election ballot within the...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO