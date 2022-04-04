New York City Mayor launches ‘Don’t Say Gay’ billboard campaign in Florida

Jacksonville, FL — Five Florida cities, including Jacksonville, soon will see billboards criticizing the passage of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The campaign was launched by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The purpose of the campaign is to tout Adams’ support of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release sent out Monday.

The bill, actually called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, was signed into law last week by Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida, we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” DeSantis said in a news release March 28. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

Adams said, “Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City.”

Action News Jax contacted DeSantis’ office for a comment on the billboard campaign.

His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, sent the following statement:

“Thousands of New Yorkers have moved to Florida since the pandemic began, and I doubt many will leave Florida because they’re so upset about the lack of classroom instruction on gender theory and sexuality for children in grades K-3.

“Mayor Adams is doing Florida a favor. If anyone is so upset about our governor defending parental rights that they want to leave Florida for a crime-ridden socialist dystopia, our state will be better off without them. In fact, the mayor should pay for their flights to NYC!

“If Mayor Adams feels that political grandstanding is the best way to spend city funds, instead of addressing the real problems the city is struggling with, the taxpayers of New York may have their own thoughts to share with him.”

The digital billboards can be seen in Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach from April 4 through May 29.

