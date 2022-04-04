ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

New York City Mayor launches ‘Don’t Say Gay’ billboard campaign in Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jgXk_0ezGLGVx00

Jacksonville, FL — Five Florida cities, including Jacksonville, soon will see billboards criticizing the passage of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The campaign was launched by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The purpose of the campaign is to tout Adams’ support of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release sent out Monday.

The bill, actually called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, was signed into law last week by Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida, we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” DeSantis said in a news release March 28. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

Adams said, “Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City.”

Action News Jax contacted DeSantis’ office for a comment on the billboard campaign.

His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, sent the following statement:

“Thousands of New Yorkers have moved to Florida since the pandemic began, and I doubt many will leave Florida because they’re so upset about the lack of classroom instruction on gender theory and sexuality for children in grades K-3.

“Mayor Adams is doing Florida a favor. If anyone is so upset about our governor defending parental rights that they want to leave Florida for a crime-ridden socialist dystopia, our state will be better off without them. In fact, the mayor should pay for their flights to NYC!

“If Mayor Adams feels that political grandstanding is the best way to spend city funds, instead of addressing the real problems the city is struggling with, the taxpayers of New York may have their own thoughts to share with him.”

The digital billboards can be seen in Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach from April 4 through May 29.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

David Henk
1d ago

Mayor needs to stay in his own lane and deal with all the violence on his subways and streets. New York is a dump. Lived in that area 22yrs and I'd never go back. 48 years since I came to Florida and like it very much

Reply
5
dev_adv
1d ago

so NY is adding to Florida's economy for billboards nobody cares about ... smart move NY and thanks 👍🤣

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Gay#Racism
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy