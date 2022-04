BOSTON (CBS) — It’s going to be awhile before we see Chris Sale take the mound for the Red Sox. Boston placed the lefty on the 60-day IL on Monday, part of a series of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day tilt against the New York Yankees. Sale sat out Spring Training after suffering a right rib stress fracture during a players workout during the MLB lockout, and the earliest he’s eligible to be return is now June 6. And that’s if everything goes according to plan during his rehab. This is now the third straight season that Sale will start...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO