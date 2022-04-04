ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who ran over wife at airport was drunk: Police

By Kiah Armstrong, Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

UPDATED 4/5/2022 Tuesday 12:05 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More details have been released after a man allegedly ran over and killed his wife at the Salt Lake City Airport on Monday afternoon.

Police say Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage with an SUV.

Arresting documents say the family was returning home from a vacation. Officers say the suspect appeared to be under the influence during the incident and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. Police also noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect’s vehicle.

While in police custody, the suspect reportedly uttered various phrases saying that he, “ran my wife over,” “killed my wife” and “I accidentally ran her over.”

Surveillance footage shows the suspect placing his child in the backseat and entering the driver’s side while his wife is still standing at the car’s rear passenger door.

The suspect is seen reversing the car and striking his wife. Her legs are seen flailing during the impact as she falls to the ground. The suspect then drives forward and runs the woman over with the car’s rear tire, driving around 10 feet before finally stopping.

The man is seen stepping out of the vehicle, lifting the woman’s body and placing her in the passenger seat.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The suspect has been arrested and booked for automobile homicide. The fatal incident is still being investigated at this time.

UPDATED 4/4/22 Monday 9:00 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over his wife at the Salt Lake City Airport Monday afternoon.

Police say Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife, 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage with an SUV.

Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help. Officers with SLCPD’s Airport Division contacted Sturgeon before he exited the airport property.

The incident happened shortly after the couple returned to Salt Lake City from a vacation, police said.

Detectives booked Sturgeon into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Automobile Homicide – Criminal Negligence DUI of Alcohol/Drugs.

Charlotte Sturgeon was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 person dead following crash at SLC airport

UPDATED 4/4/22 Monday 5:48 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person has died following a car crash at Salt Lake City Airport Monday evening.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car inside a parking structure at the airport shortly before 3 p.m.

Officials are investigating how the victim and the car involved ended up at the toll booth plaza after being hit.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the car who reportedly hit the victim is currently in custody.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say no flights have been disrupted following the incident.

No other details surrounding the incident have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Criminal investigation underway at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A criminal investigation is underway at Salt Lake City airport Monday afternoon.

Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public and airport operations are not affected.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Draper Airbnb shooting

UPDATE: 4/4/22 11:03 a.m. DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper City Police have released information that the second victim of the shooting outside of an Airbnb Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Austin Terry Powell and 21-year-old Jonathan July Fuentes. Draper Police offer their sincere […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Driver killed by mysterious flying debris on I-15

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash caused by mysterious flying debris on Friday afternoon. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the victim as Brady Fuhriman, 30, Millville. The incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 339. UHP says the fatal impact happened when debris somehow flew across […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
