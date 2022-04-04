Man who ran over wife at airport was drunk: Police

UPDATED 4/5/2022 Tuesday 12:05 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – More details have been released after a man allegedly ran over and killed his wife at the Salt Lake City Airport on Monday afternoon.

Police say Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage with an SUV.

Arresting documents say the family was returning home from a vacation. Officers say the suspect appeared to be under the influence during the incident and had bloodshot, glassy eyes. Police also noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect’s vehicle.

While in police custody, the suspect reportedly uttered various phrases saying that he, “ran my wife over,” “killed my wife” and “I accidentally ran her over.”

Surveillance footage shows the suspect placing his child in the backseat and entering the driver’s side while his wife is still standing at the car’s rear passenger door.

The suspect is seen reversing the car and striking his wife. Her legs are seen flailing during the impact as she falls to the ground. The suspect then drives forward and runs the woman over with the car’s rear tire, driving around 10 feet before finally stopping.

The man is seen stepping out of the vehicle, lifting the woman’s body and placing her in the passenger seat.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The suspect has been arrested and booked for automobile homicide. The fatal incident is still being investigated at this time.

